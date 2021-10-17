ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in fuboTV by 1,758.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

