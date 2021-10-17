Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 66.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,848 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

