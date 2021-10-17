Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 7,494 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 72.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Natixis increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $273.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,805 shares of company stock worth $82,078,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

