Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $2,918,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 41.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 31.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

AVB opened at $230.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $234.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

