Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 269 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.