Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 171 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

