Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 190 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1,024.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

