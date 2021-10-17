Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,852 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

