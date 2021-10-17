Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 18,640 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.