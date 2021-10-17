Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $309.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 418.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.47. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

