Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of AZZ worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AZZ by 75.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2,820.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $53.29 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

