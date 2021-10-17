Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 228,423 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,423 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

