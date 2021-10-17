Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,307 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.86 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

