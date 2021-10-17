Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 614,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

