Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By B. Riley

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

NYSE:BC opened at $100.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

