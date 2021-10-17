Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

