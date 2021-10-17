Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$200.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$178.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.