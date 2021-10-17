Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

