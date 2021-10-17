Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $12.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

ESS opened at $333.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.