Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Life Storage stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Life Storage by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Life Storage by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 63.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Life Storage by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.65%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

