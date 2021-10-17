Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

