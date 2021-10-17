Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issued By KeyCorp

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after buying an additional 571,067 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

