Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $465,316.76

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $465,316.76 and approximately $185,633.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

