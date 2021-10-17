QS Investors LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,137,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,377 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

BAP opened at $134.26 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

