QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

