QS Investors LLC Sells 19,250 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

