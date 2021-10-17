QS Investors LLC Sells 22,195 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 78.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

