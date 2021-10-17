QS Investors LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

OVV stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

