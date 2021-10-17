QS Investors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 131,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.26 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

