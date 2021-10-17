QS Investors LLC Sells 830 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

