QS Investors LLC Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

