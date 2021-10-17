Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,759 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

