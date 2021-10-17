Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,339 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,541,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,372,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

RSP stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

