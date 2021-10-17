Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 7,226 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

