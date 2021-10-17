Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 7,753 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE TGH opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

