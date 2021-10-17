Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $145.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.