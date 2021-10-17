Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 9,376 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 187.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

