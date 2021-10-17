Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

QDEL stock opened at $128.24 on Thursday. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $112,391,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

