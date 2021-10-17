Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

