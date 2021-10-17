Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Up 7% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $955,817.65 and $26,041.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,811.55 or 0.99723845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.73 or 0.06199953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025472 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

