Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,374. The company has a market cap of $179.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

