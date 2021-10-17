Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $707.07 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00016131 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $707.07 million and $67.52 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,057,785 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

