Raymond James Comments on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

TMQ opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,426 shares of company stock valued at $314,137. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

