Raymond James Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$218.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$155.00.

West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$99.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.36.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.9296803 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.73%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

