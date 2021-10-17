Raymond James Trims Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $45,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

