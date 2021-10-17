Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The company has a market capitalization of £71.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.33. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 27.48 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.