RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 644,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 144,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,450. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.46.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

