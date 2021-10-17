RED Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $471,627.79 and approximately $2,884.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.00304857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 137.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

