Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.35% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $79,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 50.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.