Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.74

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 34065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

